Police seize drugs, weapons from ‘problem residence’ in North Delta

Officers arrest five people after executing a search warrant on Dec. 9

Police arrested five people and seized weapons, drugs and suspected stolen IDs at a “problem residence” in North Delta earlier this month.

According to a press release issued Monday (Dec. 20), members of the public had complained about the home on 83A Avenue earlier this year, alerting police to suspected drug trafficking taking place. The DPD’s Patrol Support Team executed a search warrant at the home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act back in September, seizing small amounts of various drugs, packaging materials, scales and cash. One person was arrested as the investigation continued.

In November, police learned that drug trafficking had apparently resumed at the residence. Officers with the DPD’s Drug Investigative Support Team began gathering evidence, leading to a search warrant that was executed with the help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and the DPD’s Specialty Dog Unit on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Police located five people in the residence, one of whom was found to have Canada-wide warrants from multiple jurisdictions for breaking and entering, disguise with intent, and mischief. That person was transported to DPD cells. Another individual was arrest for obstruction.

In the home, police found a quantity of suspected drugs consistent with street-level trafficking, cash, suspected drug packaging and trafficking-related materials, as well as a Glock handgun, ammunition, replica handguns, crossbows and brass knuckles. Officers also seized a variety of stolen credit cards and IDs.

“Officers referred the residence to City of Delta [bylaw enforcement] for consideration of actions that might be taken to prevent it being used further for illegal purposes,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

”While our officers were on scene, a number of neighbours actually stopped to thank them for taking enforcement, as they had been frustrated by the criminal activity in the area.”

The investigation is ongoing.


