Police seeking witnesses after Surrey mom and her baby were assaulted

Surrey Mounties say the woman and child were assaulted on Dec. 15 by a man as they waited to cross the street near 7474 120 St.

Surrey Mounties are seeking witnesses to the assault of a woman and her one-year-old child in Newton on Dec. 15. People with info are asked to contact police at 604-599-0502.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said at 11:17 a.m. that day, the woman and child were assaulted by a man as they waited to cross the street near 7474 120 St.

“The man, who is unknown to both victims, allegedly uttered threats and then assaulted the mother and child. Bystanders held the man until police arrived and arrested him,” Sangha said.

She added that while the mother and child didn’t sustain serious physical injuries both were “very emotionally distressed by the incident.”

The suspect was held in custody and a report has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.


