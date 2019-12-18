(Delta Police Department photo)

Police seek witnesses to shots fired in North Delta

The shots were fired at about 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the 11800-block of 73A Avenue

Delta police are looking for witnesses to a shots fired incident in North Delta last week.

According to a DPD press release, police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 11800-block of 73A Avenue at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

“There were no reported injuries, but we can confirm that several shots were fired into the residence and the vehicles parked in the driveway,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

The incident is still under investigation, and appears to be targeted.

Police are looking to speak with anybody who may have witnessed this incident but have not yet spoken to investigators.

Additionally, anyone who has dash cam footage and was in the area of 118th Street and 73A Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 is asked to call police at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2019-28424.


Most Read