Central City Shopping Centre. (Photo: Google Streetview)

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify a suspect as well as a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened in the City Centre area in late October.

Police say on Oct. 27 at approximately 5:42 pm, a man entered a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre, went behind the counter, stole cash from a cash box and threatened the store employee with a weapon.

“The man fled from the mall on foot, using the west exit towards University Drive,” Surrey RCMP state in a release.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man with a medium build, short brown hair, who was wearing a black hat with a ‘Burton’ logo at the time.

Meantime, police are also seeking a woman they describe as a “person of interest” in the incident but don’t say what her involvement is alleged to have been.

“Investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery has included a review of surveillance video,” according to a release. “As a result, police are also seeking to identify a woman who is a person of interest in this robbery.”

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or the suspect is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


