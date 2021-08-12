Police seek public’s help to locate missing man last seen in South Surrey

Balbir Brar last seen in the 3800-block of 152 Street, police say

Balbir Brar was last seen on the morning of Aug. 12 in the 3800-block of 152 Street. (Surrey RCMP photo)

The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a man missing from South Surrey.

Police are searching for 64-year-old Balbir Brar, who was last seen on Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m. in the 3800-block of 152 Street. He is believed to be travelling on foot, police say.

Brar’s family and police are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Brar is described as a South Asian male, six-foot-two, slim build with short, wavy grey hair and a full grey beard. He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



