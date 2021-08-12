Balbir Brar was last seen on the morning of Aug. 12 in the 3800-block of 152 Street. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Balbir Brar was last seen on the morning of Aug. 12 in the 3800-block of 152 Street. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police seek public’s help to locate missing man last seen in South Surrey

Balbir Brar last seen in the 3800-block of 152 Street, police say

The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a man missing from South Surrey.

Police are searching for 64-year-old Balbir Brar, who was last seen on Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m. in the 3800-block of 152 Street. He is believed to be travelling on foot, police say.

Brar’s family and police are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Brar is described as a South Asian male, six-foot-two, slim build with short, wavy grey hair and a full grey beard. He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Previous story
High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds cause challenging B.C. fire activity
Next story
Creston veteran celebrates 101st birthday with community fundraiser

Just Posted

Wedding rings (Pixabay.com photo)
Wedding photographer must pay $22K to couple waiting 6 years for images: Surrey judge

Craig and Brandi Garden stand atop Mt. Gardner on Bowan Island in 2019. The Gardens founded Eversio Wellness in 2020 and have just been granted a license from Health Canada to produce psychedelic mushrooms for research and medical purposes. (Photo: submitted)
Surrey company receives licence to produce magic mushrooms

Surrey-based band Celestial Ruin features, from left to right, bass player Mike Dagenais, drummer Adam Todd, vocalist Larissa Dawn and guitar player Marcus Carey. (submitted photo)
Fiery new video helps reignite hard-rock band Celestial Ruin, with Surrey roots

White Rock CAO Guillermo Ferrero catches air while kiteboarding in Squamish. (Contributed photo)
CAO reaching new heights as kiteboarding takes off in White Rock