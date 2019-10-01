Police seek public’s help finding missing man in North Delta

Jia Jie Lin, 75, was last seen in the area of Delsom Crescent at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a visitor from China who went missing in North Delta this morning.

Police say Jia Jie Lin, who is visiting family in the area, went missing from the area of Delsom Crescent. He was last seen at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, as he headed out for a daily walk that typically lasts between one to two hours.

Lin is 75 years old and does not speak English. He is described as 5’4” tall with dark balding hair and a slim build. He typically avoids walking in crowded places and prefers solitude on trails through parks and forested areas.

Police have been actively patrolling the area, but have not managed to locate Lin.

“Mr. Lin is believed to be wearing the jacket and shoes depicted in this photo,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “If you have any information that could help police locate Mr. Lin, please call Delta police at 604-946-4411.”



