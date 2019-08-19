Police seek help locating White Rock woman missing since Friday

Mounties say Cynthia Neale was last seen in the 13000-block of Vidal Street

White Rock resident Cynthia Neale was last seen Friday morning. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP are appealing for help from the public in locating a 58-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday (Aug. 16) morning.

Const. Chantal Sears said Cynthia Neale was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen at her home, in the 1300-block of Vidal Street.

“It’s unusual for her to not have any contact,” Sears said.

Neale is described as Caucasian, 120lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and shorts of an unknown colour.

She is known to frequent Vancouver and the public library, Sears added.

Anyone with information on Neale’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 778-593-3600.