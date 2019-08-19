White Rock resident Cynthia Neale was last seen Friday morning. (Contributed photo)

Police seek help locating White Rock woman missing since Friday

Mounties say Cynthia Neale was last seen in the 13000-block of Vidal Street

White Rock RCMP are appealing for help from the public in locating a 58-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday (Aug. 16) morning.

Const. Chantal Sears said Cynthia Neale was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen at her home, in the 1300-block of Vidal Street.

“It’s unusual for her to not have any contact,” Sears said.

Neale is described as Caucasian, 120lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and shorts of an unknown colour.

She is known to frequent Vancouver and the public library, Sears added.

Anyone with information on Neale’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 778-593-3600.

Previous story
White Rock Beer For The Pier to go on sale early this week

Just Posted

VIDEO: Young balance-bikers race through Surrey’s Civic Plaza at Strider Cup

The course has several obstacles including ‘Mount Scary’ and the ‘Noodle Monster’

Surrey mom still awaiting decision in fight to keep son’s EA, as school year looms

Tamsyn Angelini says process to keep the same education assistant in Surrey is ‘rigorous and traumatic’

Four youth arrested after ‘showing up to fight’ in White Rock

Surrey teens released on promises to appear in court

White Rock Renegades ‘04 named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

‘Potentially life-threatening’ injuries in overnight Surrey crash

Police had Highway 10 between 180th and 186th streets closed for several hours

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Police say park has seen influx of residents, violence in recent months

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Most Read