Police seek help locating missing woman last seen in Ocean Park

Dooris Raad was last seen in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood on June 7. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for a public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since June 7.

Dooris Raad, 27, was last seen around Ocean Park – near 128 Street and 16 Avenue – police say. Both police and family are concerned for Raad’s well-being due to the time length of time she has been out of contact.

Raad is described as tanned, five-foot-two and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit, and she may be wearing a dark blue Lululemon windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca



