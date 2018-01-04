Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

File photo White Rock RCMP are seeking witnesses information concerning the March 2017 arson of this house in the 1000-block of Stevens Street.

White Rock RCMP are seeking the public’s help with the investigation of a 2017 house fire considered to be arson.

Police are looking for witnesses or others who can provide information on suspects in the March 11 early morning blaze, which damaged a vacant house in the 1000-block of Stevens Street.

White Rock RCMP were called to assist the White Rock Fire Department at 12:36 a.m. in the incident, which caused extensive interior damage to the house.

A vehicle of interest in the investigation is described as a large, dark 1999-2007 GMC Duramax Diesel or Chevrolet Diesel pick-up truck.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has any information concerning the crime to contact Const. Nijjar at the White Rock RCMP 778-593-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.