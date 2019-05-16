Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in South Surrey

Mia Grkinich last seen at 1700-block of 148 Street in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Mia Grkinich was last seen at 10:45 a.m., May 16, in the 1700-block of 148 Street in South Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

“Mia is described as having an olive coloured complexion, approximately 5’2” tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants,” the release states.

The news release says police and family are concerned for her health and well-being “as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Grkinich is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca

Previous story
Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

Just Posted

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Funding available for North Delta business community projects

Council approved $15,000 per year for four years to support community lighting and other initiatives

Lady Alexandra developer takes City of White Rock to court

Petition to the court asks for a number of bylaws to be quashed

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident happened at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

North Delta happenings: week of May 16

Events and community listings for North Delta

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Most Read