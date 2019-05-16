Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in South Surrey

Mia Grkinich last seen at 1700-block of 148 Street in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Mia Grkinich was last seen at 10:45 a.m., May 16, in the 1700-block of 148 Street in South Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

“Mia is described as having an olive coloured complexion, approximately 5’2” tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants,” the release states.

The news release says police and family are concerned for her health and well-being “as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Grkinich is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca