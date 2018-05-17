Composite sketch of suspect. (submitted by Surrey RCMP)

Police search for suspect in sex-assault investigation

Incident happened on April 24 in area of 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a sexual-assault investigation.

“After exhausting other investigational avenues, the Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect,” police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The sketch is of a suspect wanted in connection with an incident that happened at around 1 a.m. on April 24, when a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in the area of 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

The woman was grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction. The suspect fled when the woman screamed, according to police.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, approximately 30 years of age, around five feet, 10 inches tall, with a medium build, and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca.

