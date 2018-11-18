Police search for federal parolee who didn’t return to Vancouver halfway house

Anyone who sees Tyler Gagnon should call 911

Tyler Gagnon, 34, is wanted by Vancouver Police after failing to return to his halfway house. (VPD)

Vancouver Police are searching for a man who didn’t return to his halfway house on Saturday.

Tyler Gagnon, 34, is a federal offender on parole for five year, nine month sentence for robbery, assault, break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Gagnon is a 190 lb five-foot-nine Caucasian man with black hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen Saturday just before 7 p.m. and was wearing dark jeans, black running shoes, a black top, a black jacket and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Gagnon is asked to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.