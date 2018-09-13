Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

According to Surrey RCMP, the youth was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night.

It happened in near Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10200-block of City Parkway, around 7:45 p.m.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls about the stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a youth with “several stab wounds,” according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or observed someone fleeing from the area at the time of the incident. Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, referring to Surrey file # 2018-136762.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP searching for missing family of four

Just Posted

Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

According to Surrey RCMP, the youth was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP searching for missing family of four

Anderson family was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Cloverdale Realtor Becky Zhou to run for Surrey council

Zhou, widow of murdered Realtor Colin Hill, promises to make community safety a priority

Delta police looking for missing 50-year-old man

Rodney Wilson Ringrose went missing from his North Delta home around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11

NDP portables-elimination pledge ‘a hollow promise’: Surrey MLAs

Redies, Cadieux, Hunt criticize government inaction

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Upgrades to Delta highway intersections moving forward

The province put out a request for qualifications for upgrades to intersections on Hwy. 91 and Hwy. 17

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Most Read