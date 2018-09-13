Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

According to Surrey RCMP, the youth was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night.

It happened in near Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10200-block of City Parkway, around 7:45 p.m.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls about the stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a youth with “several stab wounds,” according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or observed someone fleeing from the area at the time of the incident. Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, referring to Surrey file # 2018-136762.