Surrey homicide victim Bradley Steven Kline. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Kline, 26, was found dead at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018

Homicide investigators are marking the first year anniversary of Bradley Steven Kline’s homicide with a renewed public request for information that could lead to an arrest.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s tipline is 1-877-551-IHIT.

Kline, 26, was found dead inside a residence at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018 after emergency services were called there at 1:38 a.m.

“Good police work on the part of our investigators has resulted in the identification of suspects in Bradley’s murder,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, of IHIT. “We know there are individuals who have key information but are choosing not to cooperate.”


