Two men shot in Newton early Thursday morning

Police say their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening. It happened in the 8800-block of 140B Street, at about 5 a.m.

Surrey Mounties are investigating a “targeted” shooting in Newton early this Thursday morning that sent two men to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

It happened at a residence in the 8800-block of 140B Street, at about 5 a.m. The victims are ages 23 and 47.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident. One of the victims is known to police and was previously shot in July 2021, in the driveway of the same residence,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation and officers will be in the area looking for further evidence today.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said police are looking for CCTV footage.

“So far we have not made any connection to the gang world, or the gang conflict,” she said. “At this time it’s too early to say if this has been related to any gang activity.”

Police have yet to make an arrest and are looking for witnesses.


