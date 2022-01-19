Police say suspect in custody after shooting at Surrey residence

Surrey RCMP say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a residence in Newton on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Just before 9 p.m., police were called for a report of a “fight in front of a residence in the 13400-block of 66A Avenue,” according to a release from Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Sangha said when officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with “a possible gunshot wound.” He was taken to hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury. She added he was expected to be released from hospital shortly after.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, “pending further investigation,” Sangha noted.

She said the suspect is known to police, but is “not cooperating with the investigation.”

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, Sangha said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

