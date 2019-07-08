Surrey firefighters and police at “suspicious” house fire in Newton on Sunday that left two children critically injured and also injured a third person. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Police say Surrey house fire that badly injured two children ‘suspicious’

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street

Police say a house fire in Newton on Sunday morning that injured three people – leaving two children in critical condition – is considered to be “suspicious.”

It happened about about 10:30, in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street.

Police have not released the children’s gender or age.

“Investigators believe this is a suspicious fire and Surrey RCMP are currently working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause,” said Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP. “The investigation is currently in the information gathering stages, with no further details available at this time.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

