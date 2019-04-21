Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

The first smoke-out held since legalization saw 60,000 people at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach

60,000 people gathered at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach for 4/20 on Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Cannabis Culture/Twitter)

Vancouver police said they did not have any major incidents reported during Saturday’s 4-20 event, despite more than 14 medical emergencies.

The first smoke-out held since legalization saw 60,000 people at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach, police said in a statement Sunday. During the event, traffic enforcement officers issued more than 30 tickets and police are investigating three people for impaired driving.

Peaceful & happy — celebrating our culture, our music, our people, our plant! Thank you to @cypresshill for your comments on stage about @420Vancouver_! We are honoured to have cultural representatives & cannabis advocates at our celebration & prohibition protest! #420Vancouver pic.twitter.com/6vuiQmbp1A — Cannabis Culture (@CannabisCulture) April 21, 2019

Vancouver’s park board said, in an email statement, that they are currently assessing the condition of the field where the event was held and will develop a treatment plan in the coming days.

4-20 organizers posted on Twitter calling the event peaceful and positive. Black Press Media has reached out to them for comment.

