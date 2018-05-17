Police say man approached child near Surrey school, tried to convince them to get in car

Surrey RCMP describe the man as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after a “suspicious” man is alleged to have approached a child outside a school and tried to convince them to get in his car.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 14 near Frost Road Elementary, in the 8600-block of 162nd Street. The child did not enter the car and ran away to a safe location, according to police, who are not releasing the gender of the child.

The man is described as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a trimmed beard with grey patches and police say he was wearing a blue turban with orange underneath.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey sedan with tinted windows and a messy interior.

Surrey RCMP are reminding children and youth of personal safety precautions:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes…avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Don’t assist strangers.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



