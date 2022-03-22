Chad Colivas, 41, has been identified as the victim of the fatal shooting Monday night (March 21) in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

Police say Abbotsford fatal shooting not linked to gang conflict

Chad Colivas, 41, identified as victim of killing on Monday night

The victim of a fatal shooting Monday night in Abbotsford has been identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas.

Police were called at about 9:50 p.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in east Abbotsford, near Robert Bateman Secondary. Colivas had been shot in the lower level of the home and, despite life-saving attempts by first responders, he died on scene.

The case has since transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT spokesman Det.-Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said the investigation is still in its early stages, but it does not appear that Colivas’s death is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Dhesi said investigators want to speak to Colivas’s friends and associates to build at timeline of his activities in the days leading up to this death.

“These are complex files and we urge anyone with information to come forward to assist us in gathering answers for Mr. Colivas’s family,” he said.

Land title records indicate that the home was purchased in 2013 and is owned by businessman Harry Colivas and his wife Thelma Colivas, both born in 1955.

Police have not said whether Chad Colivas lived there or was visiting at the time he was killed. He did not have a criminal record, according to the provincial court database.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area between 9:30 and 11 p.m., to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448 ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


