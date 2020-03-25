Police review agency to investigate why man suffered serious injuries in fall from Langley overpass

Police at the scene of an incident on Tuesday, March 24th, where a man fell from an overpass in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

A police watchdog agency has been called in to review a Langley incident where a man fell from an overpass during a struggle with RCMP.

Langley RCMP have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of the incident, which took place on Tuesday, March 24th, just before noon.

According to the police statement, the Langley RCMP received a complaint of a man on an overpass.

When officers arrived at the scene and began speaking with the man, they “began to fear for the man’s safety and attempted to grab him to remove him from the edge,” the statement read.

“Despite the efforts of the members the man fell.”

Attending officers began medical treatment and called Emergency Health Services. He was transported to hospital where it was later determined he has serious injuries.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police “actions or inactions” are linked to the man’s injuries.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” the statement said.

