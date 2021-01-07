Police searched the area of East Beach early Thursday morning after receiving a report of someone lying on the tracks. (Contributed photo)

Police respond to report of man lying on South Surrey tracks

Crews were dispatched to East Beach around 1 a.m., nobody injured

Emergency crews were dispatched to White Rock’s East Beach early Thursday (Jan. 7), after receiving a report that a man was lying on the railway tracks.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers were alerted at 1:10 a.m. Police searched the area with the assistance of its police dog services and located a man nearby.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Peace Arch News that while officers located a man nearby, police could not confirm if he was connected to the incident.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Courtney Wallace told PAN its crews made the report that a person was lying on the tracks near Ash Street and Marine Drive in White Rock.

“When the crew walked back to check on him, the person was no longer there,” Wallace wrote in an email.

Wallace said there was no major delays to operations as a result of the incident.

