Police remind Canucks fans to ‘stay out of the penalty box’ during Scott Road celebrations

Surrey, Delta police will be at the intersection on game night

Video posted to Facebook by Wes Lawrie shows Canucks fans celebrating the team’s “play-in” series win Friday (Aug. 7) at the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP and Delta Police are reminding Canucks fans to celebrate safely during the Vancouver team’s “quest for the Stanley Cup.”

Over the years, Canucks fans have taken to gathering at the intersection of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue to celebrate playoff wins.

It was a popular place for honking car horns and flying Canucks flags during the team’s Stanley Cup run in the spring of 2011.

READ ALSO: Canucks cellys in Surrey: ‘It’s all fun and games until somebody falls out an open side door of the van’ , Aug. 11, 2020

A recent celebration on Aug. 7 even showed one person hanging out of a vehicle as it drove along Scott Road.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Aug. 21), both departments will be in attendance at the intersection for tonight’s game to ensure public safety and to manage traffic.

The release states that officers will be “taking a measured approach,” but they will be on hand to enforce the Criminal Code and other provincial statutes, including the liquor act.

Officers will also be “mindful of current COVID-19 public health orders, and will be monitoring the gathering for compliance.”

“Celebrations during previous play-off runs have been peaceful and, apart from traffic concerns, crowds have not caused significant issues,” said Staff Sergeant Winston Shorey, Acting Community Services Officer.

“This year, however, we are concerned about of the risk of COVID-19 transmission among those who attend the gathering. We are asking everyone to ensure that they are complying with COVID-19 public health orders while celebrating.”

Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police, said that while the department understand “people naturally want to celebrate Canuck victories, we encourage them to do so within their own homes, or at small gatherings.”

“We have been seeing growing crowds along the border between Surrey and Delta, and we want to let people know that we’re working with our partners at Surrey RCMP to ensure the area remains safe for pedestrians and motorists.”

For more information on current public health orders please visit the B.C. Provincial Health website.

Meantime, the provincial government announced Friday (Aug. 21) new fines for people who host or organize parties in violation of public heath restrictions.

READ ALSO: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers, Aug. 21, 2020

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the new fine authority Aug. 21, after the province’s coronavirus infection rate jumped in recent weeks to as many as 100 cases a day.

Public health officials say the majority of the new cases have been identified through contact tracing after summer parties and gatherings.

– With files from Tom Zillich, Tom Fletcher



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CanucksDeltaNorth DeltaSurreysurrey rcmpvancouver canucks