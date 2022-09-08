Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

The Vancouver Police Department is searching for three people it believes played a part in starting a fire that burned down a church and convenience store on the Downtown Eastside on July 6. (Photos courtesy of VPD)

The Vancouver Police Department has released video footage of three people it believes were involved in starting a fire that gutted a business and community church in July.

Street Church and the next door convenience store at 169 and 177 East Hastings Street were destroyed on the evening of July 6 when a fire tore through them. Dozens of residents from a nearby SRO were also temporarily displaced.

Police say in the months since they’ve been able to secure security footage of the area leading up to the fire, which appears to show three people intentionally starting the blaze in an alcove behind Street Church.

“We believe each suspect was present when the fire was set, had knowledge of the arson, and had time to either put out the fire or call for help,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. “Their failure to do so put dozens of people in danger, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2541, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

ArsonfireVancouver