Austin Grewal. (Police handout) Austin Grewal. (Police handout)

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Homicide investigators are hoping the release of video footage will generate tips as they investigate the April 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Austin Grewal in Fraser Heights.

Grewal was killed near 176th Street and Abbey Drive just after 5 p.m. that Friday.

Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says police are looking for two suspects, both described as skinny. The first is “non-Caucasian,” he said, and the second is also of “unknown ethnicity.” The taller had a dark goatee or beard and wore a “light-coloured” hoodie, and the shorter had no facial hair and wore a black hoodie with a cap underneath and was carring a bag his shoulder.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information about the individuals on the video to contact IHIT immediately,” Jang said. The video, he said, “could significantly advance the investigation witth information from members of the community.”

Jang said a red Chrysler 300 sedan that police recovered near 201st Street and 123rd Avenue in Maple Ridge was “associated to the shooting.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Police are investigating eight homicides so far this year.

April was particularly deadly.

Three days prior to the Grewal shooting, Sechelt resident Khan Michael Bourne, 32, was shot dead in Whalley. Surrey Mounties were called to the 13300-block of 114th Avenue at 3:18 p.m. April 23 about a man lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. Bourne died in hospital.

Shots fired – 2019
Infogram

Four days before Bourne’s death, Amrendra Vijay Kumar, 30, was shot dead at a Newton townhouse complex in the 13900-block of 72nd Avenue in Newton, on April 19.

A man and woman died following a standoff with police on March 29 near 132A Street and 100A Avenue in Whalley. The Independent Investigation Team says both were shot by police.

A 60-year-old man died in hospital after he was found suffering from injuries in the 13300-block of 105th Avenue in Whalley on Feb. 17.

Bikramjit Khakh, 30, was shot dead in the 13900-block of 58A Avenue in Newton on Feb 1, and Rajwinder Bains, 38, was found dead after she was reported missing on Jan. 23. Police have not disclosed where or when her body was discovered.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Donald Trump grants pardon to former media mogul Conrad Black
Next story
B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Just Posted

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Lady Alexandra developer takes City of White Rock to court

Petition to the court asks for a number of bylaws to be quashed

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary honours the ‘notorious’ work of 60-year member

Dollie Greensides has been a member of the Cloverdale L.A. since 1960

Surrey residents invited to share treasured memories at upcoming ‘memory social’

Surrey Historical Society hosting final get-together at Museum of Surrey on May 19

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at Port Moody boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident happened at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

North Delta happenings: week of May 16

Events and community listings for North Delta

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Most Read