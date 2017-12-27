A police composite of suspect sought in connection with reported assault of Earl Marriott student on Dec. 21. (Surrey RCMP image)

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

Surrey RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in the alleged assault Dec. 21 of an Earl Marriott Secondary student.

According to a news release issued just before noon Wednesday, “a RCMP forensic artist has created a composite sketch with details provided by the victim.”

A student reported on the morning of Dec. 21 that she was grabbed by a man at approximately 7:50 a.m., in a park near the school.

“Surrey RCMP received a report of a female student who was on her way to school when she was grabbed by an unknown male on a foot path near Earl Marriott Secondary,” a news release issued that afternoon states.

“The 14-year-old victim managed to free herself from the suspect and run to the school.”

The student was not physically injured, according to officials.

The suspect, who was said to have fled Alderwood Park prior to police arrival, is described as a medium-build, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 Caucasian man in his 30s.

“If you recognize this person or have any information pertaining to this incident, investigators want to hear from you right away,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann states in this week’s news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP Const. Jackie Ellis at 604-599-0502 (quote file 2017-181306); to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime. ca

Previous story
Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’
Next story
Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

Just Posted

Langley ice rink gets green upgrade

A provincial grant will partially fund a heat pump.

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

LIST: Surrey’s upcoming Christmas tree chipping fundraisers, bottle drives

Chip-in for community causes this new year and recycle your tree, bottles

Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

Man allegedly robbed Cloverdale convenience store at knifepoint in November

Retirement time for Surrey’s long-established ‘Tom the Tire Guy’

End of the road for Tom Erickson in Bridgeview, on lot owned by auto-biz buddy Bruce Iggulden

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Trans-Canada Highway closed near Three Valley Gap

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Most Read