Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of the suspect in an alleged stranger assault in the Tynehead area on Jan. 16. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault near Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of the suspect in an alleged stranger assault on Jan. 16 in the Tynehead area.

Police said that on Jan. 16, “a male suspect” walked up behind a 14-year-old girl and grabbed her on the shoulder, adding the girl then kicked backwards, hitting the suspect. RCMP added that the suspect then let go of the girl and she ran home.

The incident, police previously said, happened while the girl was walking home from school in the 9300-block of 157th Street, next to Bel Air Park. The alleged assault happened around 4:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP previously said in a news release on Jan. 17 that they were investigating the alleged assault.

Police said that at the time of the incident, the suspect was described as Caucasian, wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

Surrey RCMP said investigators with the Special Victims Unit are continuing their investigation and “are releasing a composite sketch of the suspect hoping someone in the community can help identify him.”

Anyone with information about the suspect, witnessed this occurrence or may have dash-cam footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

