Surrey RCMP say the suspect is described as Caucasian, about 5’7” with a slim build and short dark hair. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Crime

Police release photos of suspect in attempted gas station robbery in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect took off without taking any money after he bear sprayed employee

Police have released photos in the hopes the public can help find the suspect in an attempted robbery of a Surrey gas station.

It happened on Feb. 28, 2019 at about 1:30 a.m. Surrey RCMP say a man entered a gas station in the 10400 block of King George Boulevard and demanded the employee open the cash register. Police say the suspect then sprayed the employee with bear spray and took off without taking any money.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 5’7” with a slim build and short dark hair. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with fur trim on the hood and a grey hoodie underneath the jacket, along with black pants and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbert is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


