Police release images of two men suspected of robbing Surrey bank

Surrey RCMP are looking for these two men after a bank in the 12800-block of 96th Avenue was robbed on March 12. (Images: Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey have released security camera images of two men suspected of robbing a bank in Whalley last month.

Surrey RCMP say two men entered a bank in the 12800-block of 96th Avenue just before 7 p.m. on March 12 (2021). Police say one man approached the service counter while the other remained at the entrance. The man at the service counter uttered threats and demanded money. Both men took off after the money was was handed over.

The suspect at the service counter was described as black, with black hair, wearing a white shirt, grey jeans, black mask and blue gloves. The suspect at the door was described as black, with black hair in dreadlocks, wearing a grey top, grey sweatpants, black mask, blue hat with a gold symbol on it and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they would like to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

crimeSurrey