Police release photos of suspect on July 12, 2019, after a violent home invasion in Vancouver back in November 2018. (Vancouver Police handout)

Police release image of suspect in connection to violent Vancouver home invasion

Man and woman were restrained and assaulted while their toddler slept upstairs

Vancouver police have released security photos of a suspect they believe was involved in a violent home invasion that left two parents with injuries while their toddler slept upstairs.

The release of the photos is in connection to an incident on the night of Nov. 30, 2018, when a number of suspects, disguised with hoods and masks, forced their way into a residence near Ontario and West 49th Avenue.

The homeowners, a 56-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were restrained and assaulted. The man was treated at hospital for serious injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries. Their child, who was upstairs during the incident, was unharmed.

Items from the home were stolen, and police believe that it was a planned and targeted robbery with at least five people were involved.

“VPD detectives have exhausted countless leads,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “They are hopeful that the high quality of these photos will lead to someone recognizing this suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers.

