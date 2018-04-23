Image from video posted to Able Auction’s Facebook page.

Police Recovered Goods auction in Surrey this Saturday

Annual auction held at Able Auction’s Newton location

SURREY — If you’ve had your stuff stolen in Vancouver over the past year, there’s a good chance it’s being auctioned in Newton this coming weekend.

The annual Vancouver Police Recovered Goods Auction will take place Saturday (April 28) at Able Auctions’ Surrey location, 13557 77th Ave.

A video posted to the company’s Facebook page shows hundreds of bikes, tables of jewelry and other items up for grabs. Photos of the goods are also posted to the auction house’s website.

Previews for the in-person auction are Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday’s auction starts at 9 a.m.

