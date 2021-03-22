UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk

Police say driver is Class 7 (learner) and that distracted driving may be to blame

Police in Surrey investigate what they call a “serious” single-vehicle crash in Newton Sunday, March 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Police in Surrey say distracted driving may to be blame after an SUV drove up on a sidewalk and hit three people, including a five-year-old girl in Newton on Sunday afternoon.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said a four-door Honda SUV with “L” and “N” magnets ended up on the sidewalk at a bus stop at 122nd Street and 72nd Avenue in Strawberry Hill. RCMP said the driver of the vehicle is a Class 7 (learner) who was under supervision at the time of the crash.

Police said one of the three people sustained multiple fractures and all were taken to hospital.

RCMP closed the east and west bound lanes on 72nd Avenue between 122nd Street and 124th Street for several hours after the crash, which happened at around 5 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investiagting and police say early indications are that distraction may have been a factor in the crash.

Police said charges have not been laid at this time.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-40801.



