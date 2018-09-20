Police probe suspicious death of man in Richmond

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Homicide investigators have been deployed to a home in Richmond after the body of a man was found there Thursday morning.

Richmond RCMP say the body was found in the 9000 block of Odlin Road, just a few blocks north of the new Central at Garden City shopping centre, around 8:30 a.m.

As the death had been deemed suspicious, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

No other details are being released at this time, police said.

