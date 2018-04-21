Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

New Westminster police are investigating the moments leading up to a fatal collision with a semi-truck that left a skateboarder dead Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge at about 1:30 p.m.

Images taken at the scene show a skateboard lying near a crosswalk and the semi-truck involved a few metres down surrounded by police tape.

New Westminster’s Sgt. Jeff Scott said officers are in the very early stages of the investigation into exactly what led to the collision, calling it a “fatal motor vehicle incident.”

That includes what direction the skateboarder – confirmed by pokice to be an adult – was travelling in and his proximity to the crosswalk.

The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

“At this point we are asking if anybody did witness this to give us a call at 525-5411,” Scott said.

