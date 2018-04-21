Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

New Westminster police are investigating the moments leading up to a fatal collision with a semi-truck that left a skateboarder dead Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge at about 1:30 p.m.

Images taken at the scene show a skateboard lying near a crosswalk and the semi-truck involved a few metres down surrounded by police tape.

New Westminster’s Sgt. Jeff Scott said officers are in the very early stages of the investigation into exactly what led to the collision, calling it a “fatal motor vehicle incident.”

That includes what direction the skateboarder – confirmed by pokice to be an adult – was travelling in and his proximity to the crosswalk.

The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

“At this point we are asking if anybody did witness this to give us a call at 525-5411,” Scott said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

(Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election
Next story
16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP responding to report of stabbing in Whalley

Incident near 104th Avenue and 125th Street

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

South Surrey filmmaker receives Sovereign Medal

Alison MacLean, director of Burkas2Bullets, honoured for volunteerism by Governor General

Surrey Knights hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Claims have not been proven before BC Human Rights Tribunal and respondents deny the allegations

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces in Surrey

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Newton Friday morning

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Most Read