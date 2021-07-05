Aliya Ameeri was last seen at her west Maple Ridge home mid-afternoon Monday. Police need help locating her. (Special to The News)

Aliya Ameeri was last seen at her west Maple Ridge home mid-afternoon Monday. Police need help locating her. (Special to The News)

Police plead for help finding missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old is new to town, may exhibit some cognitive impairment, could be heading to Richmond

Maple Ridge Mounties are asking for help to find a missing teen.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Aliya Ameeri.

Aliya was last seen today Monday, July 5, at around 3:10 p.m. at her home in the 19600-block of Hall Street in Maple Ridge, said RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams.

She is a Middle Eastern female, 14 years old, standing about five feet tall, with a slim build and black hair.

RECENT HEADLINES: Pitt Meadows crash sends cyclist to hospital

MORE: Katzie, Kwantlen First Nations organize supplies for Lytton wildfire victims

She was last seen wearing black track pants, a black sport bra, and a cheetah print crop top.

“She is 14 years old and may exhibit some cognitive impairment,” Adams said.

“She is new to Maple Ridge but is very familiar with the Richmond area and known to use BC Transit,” he elaborated.

Anyone seeing this young woman is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridgemissing personRCMP

Previous story
Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares

Just Posted

The sixth annual Clovie awards will be handed out Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale Chamber seeking nominations for annual Clovie awards

The heritage-listed “Red Cedar Stump” at 8920 Queen Mary Boulevard, Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Rare ‘rock tree’ and giant stump are oddities on city’s heritage list

Megan Loxterkamp (inset) is due to give birth to her and husband Alex’s baby girl on July 9, 2021 – the day after Peace Arch Hospital’s maternity ward is to go on diversion. (Tracy Holmes photo/Contributed photo)
Peace Arch Hospital maternity diversion ‘not ideal’ for couple awaiting birth of first child

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO)
Police watchdog to investigate second death after Surrey RCMP arrest in five days