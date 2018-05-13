A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

Police on the hunt for boat that almost hit TransLink SeaBus

The boat is alleged to have passed within 30 feet of the SeaBus

Vancouver police are looking for a boat that they say almost hit a TransLink SeaBus on May 5.

In a news release Sunday, police said that the TransLink vessel, dubbed the Burrard Otter II, was in the middle of the Vancouver Harbour heading northbound to North Vancouver just before 1 p.m. when a pleasure craft style boat headed towards it at about 55 km/hr.

Police say the boat continued towards the SeaBus despite the TransLink vessel’s captain sounding the horn multiple times.

The SeaBus had to pull an emergency stop with more than 200 people on board, allowing the other boat to pass by within 30 feet of the bow of the SeaBus and continue east through the harbour.

The boat is described as a 28-32-foot white Sport Fish style boat with twin black outboards.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to email Cst. Jamie Gibson at jamie.gibson@vpd.ca, citing file number 2018-89766.

