Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)

Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)

UPDATE: Police on scene of suspected drug lab in North Delta

Police executing warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue

Police are on the scene of a suspected drug lab on North Delta.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon (May 25), DPD Chief Neil Dubord said a large police presence in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue is to execute a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab.

The RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team are on site to assist in safely dismantling the facility.

“It’s believed to be dormant, but we don’t know yet how much and what type of chemicals might be present,” Dubord said in his tweet.

DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf confirmed in an email that the suspected drug lab came to the attention of police Monday night, at which time officers secured the residence until a search warrant could be granted today.

Lekauf said the lab is inactive but an unknown quantity of chemicals is believed to be present.

“The CLEAR was called as they are appropriately trained to safely dismantle clandestine laboratories in all stages of operation,” Leykauf said.

Residents in the area will continue to see a high police presence, as well as Delta Fire and Emergency Health Services, until any hazards can be assessed and addressed.

No arrests have been made but police are attempting to identify those responsible for the suspected lab.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or Crimestoppers at1-800-222-8477.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Previous story
White Rock, South Surrey restaurants welcome indoor diners once more

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. The Church of Pentecost Canada will be opening up its doors in the old bowling alley in September. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Newton church to move into Clover Lanes building

Church of Pentecost Canada will open for services in September

Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

‘Great news coming from the ministry today,’ one soccer association tweeted

Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)
UPDATE: Police on scene of suspected drug lab in North Delta

Police executing warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue

Charlie Don’t Surf manager Kyle Grant welcomes customers to partake in indoor dining Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock, South Surrey restaurants welcome indoor diners once more

Marine Drive one-way debate could be back on the table, says councillor

John Horgan (Canadian Press files)
B.C. re-opening plan not like ‘flick of switch,’ Surrey board of trade CEO warns

Premier John Horgan rolled out four-step reopening plan Tuesday

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Most Read