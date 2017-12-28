Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of Bates and Harris roads in Abbotsford. (Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: Homicide victim in Abbotsford was shot; killing believed to be targeted

Police continue to gather evidence following killing on Thursday afternoon

Police say the man whose body was found this afternoon in a field in Abbotsford was shot, and the killing is believed to be targeted.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), speaking at a press conference this evening at the crime scene, said police have not yet identified the man.

He also said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the killing is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and could be in retaliation for previous hits, including the murder last Friday of high-ranking gangster Gavinder Grewal.

“It’s very early in the investigation. Our investigators right now are working to determine what exactly happened and will be working throughout the overnight hours,” Jang said.

He said police were called to the area of Bates Road and Harris Road in Abbotsford just before 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting.

He said after police arrived, they discovered the body of a man in a field. Investigators are still determining whether the victim lived in the area and whether he was shot where his body was located or whether he was dumped there.

Jang said police have not yet received any tips about possible suspects or suspect vehicles that were in the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

He said IHIT is continuing to work with the Abbotsford Police Department and BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.

The crime scene is located in a rural area of north Abbotsford, west of Gladwin Road.

There continues to be a heavy police presence in the area, and Bates Road is closed between Harris and Townshipline roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Bates Road at Harris in Abbotsford is closed as police investigate a possible shooting. (Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News)

