Police on scene of a crash in Surrey after vehicle drives over median

Surrey RCMP say there is a road closure in effect in Whalley after a vehicle “crossed the median” on King George Boulevard.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 21), police responded to a “multi-vehicle collision” near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 97A Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said it is “believed” that a man was drive westbound on 97A Avenue when he “went into medical distress, and crossed the median” on King George Boulevard, “colliding with oncoming vehicles.”

Surrey RCMP said the driver was transported to hospital, with “no other serious injuries” reported.

A road closure is in effect for 97A Avenue and King George Boulevard while officers investigate and the road is cleared.

