BREAKING: Report of suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

Several police investigators are on the scene in multiple locations in South Surrey Thursday afternoon to investigate a report of a suspicious death and a vehicle fire.

Police dogs are assisting with investigation on 184 Street, with officers cordoning off both 28 Avenue and 12 Avenue to traffic.

A news release issued 4:45 p.m. announced “two unfolding incidents” have resulted in road closures.

• 12 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 176 Street, while police investigate a report of a suspicious death.

• 28 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 188 Street, while police and fire crews attend to a vehicle fire.

“Both investigations are in their early stages. An update will be provided when more information is available,” the release said.

More to come…

