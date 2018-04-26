BREAKING: Report of suspicious death in South Surrey

Several police investigators are on the scene in multiple locations in South Surrey Thursday afternoon to investigate a report of a suspicious death and a vehicle fire.

Police dogs are assisting with investigation on 184 Street, with officers cordoning off both 28 Avenue and 12 Avenue to traffic.

A news release issued 4:45 p.m. announced “two unfolding incidents” have resulted in road closures.

• 12 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 176 Street, while police investigate a report of a suspicious death.

• 28 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 188 Street, while police and fire crews attend to a vehicle fire.

“Both investigations are in their early stages. An update will be provided when more information is available,” the release said.

More to come…