Police are on scene at a duplex in the 13800-block of 108th Avenue Thursday morning (June 4). The scene is related to IHIT’s investigation into a “suspicious” death. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police on scene at a Surrey duplex after ‘suspicious’ death of woman

IHIT says the woman was transported to hospital, where she died, from the home

Police are on scene of a duplex in the 13800-block of 108th Avenue Thursday morning (June 4), after the “suspicious” death of a woman.

Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday (June 2), Surrey RCMP said it received a report of “an injured woman who had been transported to Surrey Memorial Hospital, in medical distress.”

READ ALSO: IHIT investigation death of Surrey woman, June 3, 2020

She died in hospital “as a result of her injuries,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Jang said the woman was transported by first responders to the hospital from the duplex, and “that’s why we’re looking into that address.”

He said her death is “suspicious” as of now and they’re “trying to determine the cause of death.”

Jang added there will be an autopsy either Friday or early next week.

Asked if she was found alone in the home, Jang said “there were people at scene who we’re speaking with.”

“We don’t believe that this was a random case, but again, we’re not going so far as to say it’s a homicide yet because it’s really dependent on determining that cause of death. That’s the crucial part right now.”

Jang said they will not be releasing the identity of the woman yet.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHIT

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Just Posted

Surrey seniors call Seniors’ Centre Without Walls, a new-to-B.C. program

‘Crazy coincidence’ saw program connect soon after COVID-19 pandemic hit

White Rock reopens more waterfront parking

East Beach availability boosted for residents, public

Police on scene at a Surrey duplex after ‘suspicious’ death of woman

IHIT says the woman was transported to hospital, where she died, from the home

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 4:

Liquor permission considered for White Rock’s Memorial Park

Council mulls business-boosting measures, including picnic benches

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Langley woman recalls last words spoken to mother who died of COVID-19 on 88th birthday

Verna Clarke was more than a senior with dementia who died of COVID at Langley Lodge, she was ‘loved’

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

COVID claims 23rd Langley Lodge patient, making it the deadliest outbreak in B.C.

Coronavirus kills another senior at Langley care home, bringing B.C. total to 166

Most Read