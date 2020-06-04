Police on scene at a Surrey duplex after ‘suspicious’ death of woman

IHIT says the woman was transported to hospital, where she died, from the home

Police are on scene at a duplex in the 13800-block of 108th Avenue Thursday morning (June 4). The scene is related to IHIT’s investigation into a “suspicious” death. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are on scene of a duplex in the 13800-block of 108th Avenue Thursday morning (June 4), after the “suspicious” death of a woman.

Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday (June 2), Surrey RCMP said it received a report of “an injured woman who had been transported to Surrey Memorial Hospital, in medical distress.”

She died in hospital “as a result of her injuries,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Jang said the woman was transported by first responders to the hospital from the duplex, and “that’s why we’re looking into that address.”

He said her death is “suspicious” as of now and they’re “trying to determine the cause of death.”

Jang added there will be an autopsy either Friday or early next week.

Asked if she was found alone in the home, Jang said “there were people at scene who we’re speaking with.”

“We don’t believe that this was a random case, but again, we’re not going so far as to say it’s a homicide yet because it’s really dependent on determining that cause of death. That’s the crucial part right now.”

Jang said they will not be releasing the identity of the woman yet.



