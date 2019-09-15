UPDATE: Police officer assaulted at out-of-control house party in Pitt Meadows

An out of control house party led to several arrests Saturday night in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/files)

A police officer was assaulted and a number of arrests were made at an out-of-control house party in Pitt Meadows Saturday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received a call at about 10:11 p.m. from a neighbouring homeowner that told them a house party had become out-of-control.

RELATED: Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

The party was at a residence in the 19200 block of Fieldstone Walk where police encountered a “large number of intoxicated youths” who refused to leave a residence, according to tweet by the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

More than 10 officers attended the scene. RCMP estimate that more than 200 people were at the residence when they arrived.

RCMP say that while they attempted to remove everybody from the house, some people were causing quite a disturbance.

One officer was assaulted and received minor injuries.

RELATED: Police swarm wild house party in Thornhill

Several arrests were made on the scene.

“We are still reviewing any kind of video surveillance that comes up because at this time there have not been any charges forwarded,” said Cst. Noelie Royant with the RCMP.

“If there is any video surveillance that comes up we will be reviewing it to determine if and how many people could face charges,” she said.

Anybody with video can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and reference file number: 2019-22311.

Last night there was a large police presence at 19200 block of Fieldstone Walk, due to an out of control house party. A large number of intoxicated youths were refusing to leave the residence and P.O's in removing the youths. One P.O was assaulted and arrests were made. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 15, 2019

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter