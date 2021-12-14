Katrine Conroy, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was treated in hospital for injuries suffered when she was reportedly knocked to the ground by an unknown person on Dec. 7 near the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government photo)

Police: No connection yet between B.C. cabinet minister knock-down and her role

VicPD investigating incident near legislature that sent Forests Minister Katrine Conroy to hospital

Victoria police investigators have yet to find evidence suggesting B.C. cabinet minister Katrine Conroy being injured near the legislature Dec. 7 was related to her government role.

Conroy, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being knocked to the ground by an unknown person last week. Conroy was reportedly walking near Ontario and Oswego streets between 8 and 8:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said in a Tuesday (Dec. 14) update.

VicPD detectives are continuing to gather and review video evidence and are still trying to determine whether the incident involved a criminal motive or was somehow an unfortunate accident.

READ: Katrine Conroy ‘knocked to the ground’ near B.C. legislature; Premier calls for witnesses

Police believe a Good Samaritan helped the minister during or after the incident and are looking to speak with that person. Conroy also lost her glasses during the incident, so police are asking anyone who found eyeglasses in area of Ontario and Oswego streets in the past week to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

