Surrey RCMP need help to locate missing woman, 22

Rama Kanawati was reported missing by her family on Monday, Jan. 31

Surrey Mounties are requesting the public’s help to locate Rama Kanawati, a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family on Monday, Jan. 31.

She was last seen leaving a residence in the 9300-block of 123A Street around 6 a.m. that day. Police say she left the area in a black 2020 Honda Civic with British Columbia licence plate ND191D.

Kanawati is described as “Middle Eastern,” five feet five inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair. She was wearing a black hijab, lime green sweater and black sweat pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

