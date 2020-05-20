David Bacic in a photo released by Surrey RCMP.

Police need help to locate man last seen on 96th Avenue in Surrey

Surrey RCMP and David Bacic’s family are concerned for his health and well-being

Police in Surrey are asking for help from the public to locate David Bacic, last seen at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (May 19) in the 15300-block of 96th Avenue. He has not been heard from since.

Bacic is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian male with a light complexion, 5’9 tall, 180 lbs with black hair. He was last seen wearing a green spring jacket and blue jeans. Surrey RCMP and Bacic’s family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Bacic’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-75610.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor
Next story
Surrey man, 54, charged after shot fired during dispute in Bridgeview

Just Posted

B.C.’s justice system in ‘triage,’ attorney general says

David Eby spoke in a “digital town hall” meeting hosted on Wednesday by the Surrey Board of Trade, via Zoom

City governments to get more power over patio approval, attorney general says

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a “dramatic increase” in sales during the pandemic

Surrey man, 54, charged after shot fired during dispute in Bridgeview

Clinton Gascho charged with assault with weapon and assault causing bodily harm

Annis wants national PPE ‘centre of excellence’ set up in Surrey

Surrey councillor also calling on city to permit restaurants to build or expand on existing patios

Policy change sparked by death of disabled South Surrey woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Most Read