Police need help to locate man last seen on 96th Avenue in Surrey

Surrey RCMP and David Bacic’s family are concerned for his health and well-being

Police in Surrey are asking for help from the public to locate David Bacic, last seen at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (May 19) in the 15300-block of 96th Avenue. He has not been heard from since.

Bacic is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian male with a light complexion, 5’9 tall, 180 lbs with black hair. He was last seen wearing a green spring jacket and blue jeans. Surrey RCMP and Bacic’s family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Bacic’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-75610.