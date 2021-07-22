Police need help to find elderly man reported missing in Newton

Ajaib Singh Grewal was last seen at about 1:45 on Thursday, July 22 in the 6600-block of 124th Street

Surrey Mounties need help to locate a 77-year-old man reported missing in Newton.

Ajaib Singh Grewal was last seen at about 1:45 on Thursday, July 22 in the 6600-block of 124th Street.

“Police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” Sergeant Elenore Sturko said.

Grewal is about five feet seven inches tall, heavy built, has brown eyes, a white beard and was last seen wearing a white turban, blue shirt and white pants.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp