Surinderjit Singh (IHIT/Special to The News)

Police name man found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday

IHIT investigating suspicious death of Surinderjit Singh, 55,

Homicide investigators have released the name of a middle aged man who was found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday morning, March 4.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is identifying the victim as 55-year old Surinderjit Singh of Maple Ridge, in hopes of furthering their investigation.

Singh’s death is not believed to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, says IHIT.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded when a deceased male was located in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue, in a parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary. Paramedics attended and confirmed him to be dead.

In consultation with the BC Coroners Service, the victim’s death was deemed suspicious, and IHIT was consulted and subsequently took conduct of the investigation.

A black Hyundai Elantra was located in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street, which is believed to be related to his death. IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Initial evidence suggests Singh arrived at the location at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Singh on March 3, to contact IHIT as we continue to build a timeline of events.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue or the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street, Maple Ridge between 8 p.m. March 3 and 8 a.m. March 4 with dash cameras, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

