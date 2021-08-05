(Delta Police Department photo)

Police nab ‘prolific prowler’ after series of break-ins in North Delta’s Sunshine Hills

Residents reminded to ensure vehicles, garages and homes are locked

Police say they have arrested a “prolific prowler” after a series of overnight residential break-and-enters in North Delta’s Sunshine Hills.

The incidents happened primarily in Sunshine Hills from July 16 to 18. In one instance, police say, he is suspected of trespassing on several properties before gaining entry into a home through an unlocked garage.

Officers had increased patrols in the area and spotted the suspect on Tuesday (Aug. 3), arresting him without incident in the 7000 block of Nicholson Road.

The suspect has no fixed address and is known to police.

“We’d like to use this opportunity to remind Delta residents to check their vehicles nightly, ensuring they are locked, and no valuables are left inside,” says Inspector Guy Leeson, head of DPD’s uniformed Patrol Section.

“Our patrol members work 24/7, but it’s a good reminder for those away on vacation to ensure your home is locked, lit, and being routinely checked by family, friends, or neighbours.”

Delta Police will be recommending a number of charges, including trespass by night, break and enter and theft.

North Delta

