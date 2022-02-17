A police officer speaks with a trucker as he distributes a notice to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave
Near Parliament Hill, a convoy organizer was seen in handcuffs between two police officers
Police made several arrests late today as hundreds of antigovernment demonstrators continued to ignore demands they leave the ongoing blockade in Ottawa.
Reporters on the ground witnessed several people arrested on Parliament Hill including one man who was told he was being arrested because of an outstanding warrant.
A few blocks from Parliament Hill, one of the convoy organizers was seen in handcuffs between two police officers.
—The Canadian Press
