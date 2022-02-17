Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave

Near Parliament Hill, a convoy organizer was seen in handcuffs between two police officers

A police officer speaks with a trucker as he distributes a notice to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police made several arrests late today as hundreds of antigovernment demonstrators continued to ignore demands they leave the ongoing blockade in Ottawa.

Reporters on the ground witnessed several people arrested on Parliament Hill including one man who was told he was being arrested because of an outstanding warrant.

A few blocks from Parliament Hill, one of the convoy organizers was seen in handcuffs between two police officers.

More coming.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Police moving in on antigovernment protest convoy in downtown Ottawa

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsTrucks