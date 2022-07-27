Police had 121A Street, around the 7400-block, closed off to traffic Wednesday morning (July 27) after a fatal crash overnight. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police looking into impairment as factor in fatal crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say it was a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian

Surrey RCMP is investigating a fatal crash in Newton overnight and impairment is a “possible factor,” say police.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police were called to the 7400-block of 121A Street just before midnight on Tuesday (July 26).

She said it was a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

“Unfortunately, it was a fatal,” said Munn, noting a “young adult” was killed in the crash.

Munn added police are looking into impairment as a “possible factor.”

“Right now, they are currently looking at the fact that impairment may be a factor in the collision.”

Police had part of 121A Street closed Wednesday morning. Access is blocked just south of 75 Avenue and north of 72 Avenue. The mall access road from the Strawberry Hill shopping centre is also closed.

